Boil water advisory lifted in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted in New Orleans East, the city’s Sewerage and Water Board announced Sunday morning (May 1).

“Customers who have not used their water supply during this precautionary boil water advisory are advised to flush their internal and external plumbing by running water through their system for several minutes,” the agency advised in a Twitter post. “We thank impacted residents and businesses for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience this caused.”

The advisory was issued Saturday for an area bound by Lucerne Street, Hayne Boulevard, Paris Road and Interstate 10, after the S&WB said water pressure had dropped to an unsafe level after an unidentified contractor damaged a water main in the area.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.