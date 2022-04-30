BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

‘I am worried’: Sharon Osbourne reveals husband Ozzy has COVID-19

Sharon Osbourne revealed that her husband Ozzy has COVID-19.
Sharon Osbourne revealed that her husband Ozzy has COVID-19.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sharon Osbourne says she’s very worried for her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, after his COVID-19 diagnosis.

“The Talk UK,” Sharon Osbourne’s new talk show, shared a video on Thursday in which she tearfully shared the news that Ozzy Osbourne had tested positive.

She says she spoke to the rocker and he’s OK, but she’s flying home to him.

Ozzy Osbourne has had several health issues since 2019, including a fall, severe infection and being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
NOPD slow response time after assault
One of two women accused of ‘terrorizing’ New Orleans bar arrested
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest

Latest News

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Some evacuated from Mariupol; US lawmaker Pelosi visits Kyiv
A newly formed Disinformation Governance Board will immediately begin focusing on...
New disinformation board to tackle Russia, migrant smugglers
Several gunmen opened fire Saturday night during the Mississippi Mudbugs Festival, killing one...
Alleged shooter at Miss. festival believed to be killed by officer
Tyree Jones - Mudbug Festival shooting
Tyree Jones speaks about Mudbug Festival shooting