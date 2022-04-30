Jazz Fest doesn’t stop at the gates of the Fairgrounds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The return of Jazz Fest of course doesn’t stop at the Fairgrounds. The next 10 days are a non-stop live music showcase across the city.

“You really just get a big old spoonful of whatever you want,” Jonathan Shuttleswerth, the audio engineer for One-Eyed Jack’s said.

From Indie to Bounce and everything in between, Shuttleswerth is gearing up for a marathon run at One-Eyed Jack’s. The only night they don’t have a show is this Monday, but every other night will be packed.

“The punkiest of punk early 20 somethings to dads with cargo shorts on at four o’clock in the morning, you know, with the hat. Real excited,” Shuttleswerth said. “It’s overwhelming when you’re, you know, I’m in this little booth over here and 800 people around you just who have been celebrating all day long, since like 10 o’clock in the morning and they’re just gonna keep celebrating through the power of New Orleans, right?”

He says it’s of course a much needed huge payday for our venues and all of the employees that gets them through the summer months.

“It’s really exciting to be doing live music again. I thought my career was over,” Shuttleswerth said. “Jazz Fest and Mardi Gras back to back it feels, I don’t know, it just feels like it never went away. You know? Like we all just were big black bears and went to sleep for the summer or something.”

Well, hibernation is definitely over.

“We’re gonna play from 11 till God knows when, maybe 5 am, 4 am,” Andrew Weeks, the Band Leader of Deltaphonic said.

What is a stage without the good people on it like Deltaphonic, who’s playing at 30/90 Friday night.

“It’s usually pretty mobbed, people are getting really drunk, all the ‘jazz dads’ are there, all the people who come in for Jazz Fest. So, it’s usually really fun. Pretty exhausting, but usually really fun,” Weeks said. “People are here for music and there’s tons of money flowing and there’s really good musicians everywhere and everyone’s playing with everybody and everyone knows everybody.”

Weeks says they’ll be playing some shows throughout the week but there are musicians who play multiple times every day, the whole time.

“At the end, I don’t know what they do, do some yoga and drink some fruit juice and collapse on their face,” Weeks joked.

Again, it’s a marathon for everyone, but a labor of love. Something the city is grateful to have back.

“They have all these shows that happen like, two in the morning, three in the morning and it’s like just a mixture of really good people playing and it’s pretty unique,” Weeks said.

