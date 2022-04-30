Man taken into custody after 4-hour standoff in Slidell involving two children as hostages

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A four-hour standoff ends with the safe release of two children and a man taken into custody.

Around 4:30 p.m., Slidell Police responded in a reference to a welfare check in the 700 block of Pine Tree St. Police received information that 34-year-old Thomas Wells was at a residence making homicidal and suicidal threats, with two young children inside.

When offices arrived, Wells barricaded himself inside with the two children as hostages, refusing to let them leave the residence. The Slidell S.W.A.T. Team and hostage negotiators arrived on the scene.

After nearly four hours, they were able to retrieve the two children that appeared to be unharmed and Wells was apprehended. The incident ended around 9:40 p.m.

Wells was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated and treated for gas exposure. Criminal charges are expected for Wells after the incident.

“This incident was mentally and physically draining on everyone involved, especially since it involved children. There were some tense moments throughout the standoff, but our highly trained negotiators and tactical officers handled the situation by preserving life and making sure everyone went home safe. This situation could haven’t had a much different ending, but at the end of the day, the good guys won,” said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal.

This incident is currently under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.