BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Man taken into custody after 4-hour standoff in Slidell involving two children as hostages

A four-hour standoff ends with the safe release of two children and a man taken into custody.
A four-hour standoff ends with the safe release of two children and a man taken into custody.(Slidell Police Department)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A four-hour standoff ends with the safe release of two children and a man taken into custody.

Around 4:30 p.m., Slidell Police responded in a reference to a welfare check in the 700 block of Pine Tree St. Police received information that 34-year-old Thomas Wells was at a residence making homicidal and suicidal threats, with two young children inside.

When offices arrived, Wells barricaded himself inside with the two children as hostages, refusing to let them leave the residence. The Slidell S.W.A.T. Team and hostage negotiators arrived on the scene.

After nearly four hours, they were able to retrieve the two children that appeared to be unharmed and Wells was apprehended. The incident ended around 9:40 p.m.

Wells was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated and treated for gas exposure. Criminal charges are expected for Wells after the incident.

“This incident was mentally and physically draining on everyone involved, especially since it involved children. There were some tense moments throughout the standoff, but our highly trained negotiators and tactical officers handled the situation by preserving life and making sure everyone went home safe. This situation could haven’t had a much different ending, but at the end of the day, the good guys won,” said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal.

This incident is currently under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
NOPD slow response time after assault
One of two women accused of ‘terrorizing’ New Orleans bar arrested
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
Local dive teams continue search and rescue efforts for 3 children in Miss. River

Latest News

Shooting at Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans
Magazine St. Shooting (RAW VIDEO)
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
Jazz Fest returns
Jazz Fest doesn’t stop at the gates of the Fairgrounds
Lee and David welcome Lauren to Fox 8
Lee and David welcome Lauren to Fox 8