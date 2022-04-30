BBB Accredited Business
New wind power developments in Louisiana

By Rob Masson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -There are several new developments this evening in the effort to develop a new wind driven energy industry for Louisiana. One is occurring here in New Orleans, the other in Baton Rouge.

The New Orleans area has already seen some significant developments when it comes to wind power, including a new use for old Avondale shipyards

Now GNO Inc has partnered with a German company called RWE, one of the largest wind energy companies in the world, to develop the infrastructure needed to support the Louisiana wind power industry.

“They are coming to talk to a lot of our companies, many will see if they can expand their existing capabilities to help build wind structures,” said GNO Inc CEO Michael Hecht.

Wind power proponents say Louisiana is a perfect fit. Thousands of people who’ve lost jobs in the oil industry, are well trained to build wind power structures which are similar to oil drilling structures which have been built here for decades.

“There are only seven turbines in offshore waters in the United States and five of them were built here in Terrebonne Parish,” said Rep. Jerome Zeringue, (R-Houma).

Gno Inc says Louisiana is perfectly suited to take advantage of the push for more wind power, as lawmakers in Baton Rouge consider a new legislation to open offshore leases for new wind power structures to be built.

“We have modified the language to go from 5000 acres to 25,000 acres which is the most cost-effective acreage that is needed,” said Zeringue.

The groundwork is being laid for a new energy industry, which many say Louisiana Is poised to take advantage of.

“If you already have experienced building the jackets for the underwater tower part of an oil rig, you can build the underwater jackets for offshore wind,” said Hecht.

And with the help of one of the biggest wind power companies in the world, training sessions are expected to be held soon, to help thousands of Louisiana workers and entrepreneurs learn ways to get involved in the wind power industry.

Gno Inc’s Michael Hecht says it’s important for new wind power initiatives to develop in Louisiana, so when wind power companies come here, they don’t import the parts and technology they need from Europe.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

