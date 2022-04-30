Nicondra: Gorgeous weather around through the weekend, but a spotty storm possible

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve had a lovely stretch of weather and Saturday followed right in line even as moisture and heat increased there was still a rather pleasant feel to the air. Temperatures topped out in the middle 80s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight expect lows in the upper 60s near 70. A cold front well to the north could prompt a few showers or storms around day break especially to the extreme northwest. There’s more likely to be a storm or two around Sunday afternoon, but they should be brief. Monday and Tuesday will be drier once again with temperatures through the week slowly creeping up towards the 90 degree mark.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.