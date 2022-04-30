BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Saints’ QB Winston getting college degree Saturday, 7 years after leaving Florida State

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was to receive his bachelor's degree Saturday (April 30) in...
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was to receive his bachelor's degree Saturday (April 30) in Tallahassee, seven years after leaving Florida State early to enter the 2015 NFL draft. (AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)(John Froschauer | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WVUE) - Jameis Winston has long been lauded as a Heisman Trophy winner, a collegiate national champion and a former No. 1 overall NFL draft pick. But on Saturday (April 30), the New Orleans Saints’ quarterback earns an accolade to which he has aspired for years: College graduate.

Winston, 28, is among 70 Florida State student-athletes who will receive degrees this weekend during spring commencement exercises in Tallahassee, the university announced. For Winston, the college diploma comes seven years after he decided to forego his final two years of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2015 NFL draft. He was selected first overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Our student-athletes have the goal of obtaining their degree set in front of them from the moment they are recruited,” Florida State vice president and athletic director Michael Alford said in a statement. “It is an absolute priority for us.”

It has been for Winston, as well. The quarterback took online classes for years to finish required coursework for his bachelor’s degree, and has told interviewers in the past how important completing the degree was to him and his family.

In 2014, Winston told NFL.com that he was majoring in social sciences with a minor in business.

Winston led the Seminoles to a 14-0 record and the 2013 national championship as a redshirt freshman. He left the university after his sophomore season, having compiled a 26-1 record and passing for 65 touchdowns, second in Florida State history.

After failing to land quarterback Deshaun Watson through a trade with Houston, the Saints last month declared Winston their starting quarterback and re-signed him to a two-year, $28 million contract extension.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
NOPD slow response time after assault
One of two women accused of ‘terrorizing’ New Orleans bar arrested
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest

Latest News

Louisville running back Trevion Cooley (23) is stopped by Air Force defensive tackle Jordan...
2022 NFL Draft: Saints take Air Force DT Jordan Jackson in 6th round
East Carolina wide receiver Tyler Snead, center, is tackled by Appalachian State defensive back...
2022 NFL Draft: Saints select Appalachian St. LB D’Marco Jackson in 5th round
Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor (2) was drafted by the Saints in second round. (AP...
Saints draft Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor in second round
Chris Olave is selected 11th overall by the New Orleans Saints.
After Further Review: Five takes on Chris Olave & Trevor Penning