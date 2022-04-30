BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Zack: A summer feel this weekend

Highs will climb into the upper 80s with more humidity
By Zack Fradella
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our first 90-degree day is near, and the weather pattern over the weekend and into next week is going to give us a preview of summer in the South.

Increasing humidity and rising temperatures will start that summer feel on Saturday. Highs probably top out in the middle-to-upper 80s, but we also must consider the heat index, which could hit 90 at times. Since the more humid air is starting to surge in from the Gulf, I expect a few pop-up showers by afternoon.

A better rain chance comes Sunday, as the pattern will yield more warmth, humidity and a higher coverage of storms. These mainly will be the afternoon variety, during the peak heating hours of the day. Highs once again top out in the middle-to-upper 80s.

Moving into the new work week, daily heat and humidity looks to be the weather story. Highs each afternoon will climb closer and closer to 90, with actual 90-degree days forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Even though temps will be rising, rain chances look pretty low for much of the week. It’s not until late week or next weekend when the pattern starts to break down, leading to better rain chances and not-as-hot conditions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
NOPD slow response time after assault
One of two women accused of ‘terrorizing’ New Orleans bar arrested
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
Local dive teams continue search and rescue efforts for 3 children in Miss. River

Latest News

Rain chances are low
More humidity into the weekend
More moisture will lead to a muggy, summer-like feel to the weekend.
Nicondra: Warm and muggy into the weekend
Afternoon weather update for Fri., April 29
Afternoon weather update for Fri., April 29
Morning weather update for Fri., April 29 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Fri., April 29 at 6 a.m.