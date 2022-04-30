Zack: A summer feel this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our first 90-degree day is near, and the weather pattern over the weekend and into next week is going to give us a preview of summer in the South.

Increasing humidity and rising temperatures will start that summer feel on Saturday. Highs probably top out in the middle-to-upper 80s, but we also must consider the heat index, which could hit 90 at times. Since the more humid air is starting to surge in from the Gulf, I expect a few pop-up showers by afternoon.

A better rain chance comes Sunday, as the pattern will yield more warmth, humidity and a higher coverage of storms. These mainly will be the afternoon variety, during the peak heating hours of the day. Highs once again top out in the middle-to-upper 80s.

Moving into the new work week, daily heat and humidity looks to be the weather story. Highs each afternoon will climb closer and closer to 90, with actual 90-degree days forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Even though temps will be rising, rain chances look pretty low for much of the week. It’s not until late week or next weekend when the pattern starts to break down, leading to better rain chances and not-as-hot conditions.

