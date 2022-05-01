BBB Accredited Business
2022 Election Results

Fear COVID-19 will cause a shortage of poll workers on election day
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For voters in Louisiana, Sat., April 30 is Election Day for the Municipal General Election.

SEE ELECTION RESULTS HERE

In preparation for the election, voters should remember:

● Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

● Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.

● Voters may also utilize the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election information. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.

● Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.

● Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport or a digital license via LA Wallet). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit but will be allowed to vote.

● Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov.

