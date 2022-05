NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to DOTD, I-10 East at Williams Blvd. is closed due to an accident.

Motorists are advised to use Loyola Drive as an alternate route.

I-10 East is closed to traffic at Williams Boulevard due to an accident. Congestion from this incident is minimal. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route: Loyola Drive. — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) May 1, 2022

