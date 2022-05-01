Nicondra: Warm and back to mostly dry for the work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few early storms, but very pleasant for most of the day Sunday. Expect mild conditions overnight with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Monday will bring a few clouds, but rain chances stay at a minimum as the disturbance that pushed by the region Sunday moves on. High temperatures remain very warm in the upper 80s near 90. Dry conditions will stick around through the middle of the week with a storm chance returning on Thursday.

