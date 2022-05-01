One dead, two in questioning after deadly shooting in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were held for questioning after a shooting in Algiers left one man dead Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:53 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Garden Oaks Drive.

According to NOPD, officers near the location heard gunshots from an apartment where they located a 32-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.

The victim was declared dead at the scene. Police say they detained two men for questioning who were at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.