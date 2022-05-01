BBB Accredited Business
One dead, two in questioning after deadly shooting in Algiers

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were held for questioning after a shooting in Algiers left one man dead Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:53 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Garden Oaks Drive.

According to NOPD, officers near the location heard gunshots from an apartment where they located a 32-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.

The victim was declared dead at the scene. Police say they detained two men for questioning who were at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers.

