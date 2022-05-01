One person dead, another injured in Bywater double shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A double shooting in the Bywater area has left one person dead and another person injured.

According to NOPD, the shooting happened in the 700 block of Poland around 8:15 p.m.

Initial reports say one man and one woman suffered from single gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital.

One of the victims later died, but police did not say who.

