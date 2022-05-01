Owen and Martin join list of unwelcome New Orleans visitors this hurricane season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the start of hurricane season looms a month away, the World Meteorological Organization has unveiled its list of this year’s potential Atlantic hurricane names.

The list for 2022 actually is one of six rotating lists maintained by the WMO, and is being used for the first time since 2016. But following the 2016 season, the names Otto and Matthew were retired, replaced this year by the names Owen and Martin.

While the new additions might sound like a possible homage to the late Sixties “Laugh In” comedy team of Rowan & Martin, their arrival as major storms or hurricanes this summer would be no laughing matter.

Forecasters with the Tropical Meteorology Project at Colorado State University already have predicted an above-average hurricane season for the Atlantic basin again this year. They predicted 19 named storms this season, five more than normal. Nine are expected to become hurricanes, with four of those developing into major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher.

Here's a look at this year's Atlantic hurricane names. It marks the first appearance of Martin & Owen. They replace Matthew & Otto, which were retired in 2016. Like last year, if the main list is exhausted, we will move to the supplemental list. #HurricanePrep #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/M0QCuFKYq2 — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) May 1, 2022

The WMO also voted to stop using the Greek alphabet as its overflow list of names, and has introduced instead a supplemental list of alphabetized names to employ if the main list of 21 names is exhausted. Names on the new supplemental list include Deshawn, Jacobus, Pax, Ronin and Tayshaun.

The Atlantic tropical cyclone name list for 2022 actually is one of six rotating lists maintained by the WMO, and is being used for the first time since 2016 with two alterations. (National Weather Service)

