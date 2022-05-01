BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Owen and Martin join list of unwelcome New Orleans visitors this hurricane season

By Ken Daley
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the start of hurricane season looms a month away, the World Meteorological Organization has unveiled its list of this year’s potential Atlantic hurricane names.

The list for 2022 actually is one of six rotating lists maintained by the WMO, and is being used for the first time since 2016. But following the 2016 season, the names Otto and Matthew were retired, replaced this year by the names Owen and Martin.

While the new additions might sound like a possible homage to the late Sixties “Laugh In” comedy team of Rowan & Martin, their arrival as major storms or hurricanes this summer would be no laughing matter.

Forecasters with the Tropical Meteorology Project at Colorado State University already have predicted an above-average hurricane season for the Atlantic basin again this year. They predicted 19 named storms this season, five more than normal. Nine are expected to become hurricanes, with four of those developing into major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher.

The WMO also voted to stop using the Greek alphabet as its overflow list of names, and has introduced instead a supplemental list of alphabetized names to employ if the main list of 21 names is exhausted. Names on the new supplemental list include Deshawn, Jacobus, Pax, Ronin and Tayshaun.

The Atlantic tropical cyclone name list for 2022 actually is one of six rotating lists...
The Atlantic tropical cyclone name list for 2022 actually is one of six rotating lists maintained by the WMO, and is being used for the first time since 2016 with two alterations.(National Weather Service)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
NOPD slow response time after assault
One of two women accused of ‘terrorizing’ New Orleans bar arrested
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest

Latest News

Next 3 Days
Zack: Some storm chances return
Stay hydrated and make your own shade!
Nicondra: Gorgeous weather around through the weekend, but a spotty storm possible
NOLA Weekend Forecast
Zack: A summer feel this weekend
Rain chances are low
More humidity into the weekend