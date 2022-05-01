Saints to make aggressive push for Tyrann Mathieu, report says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints plan to re-visit talks for safety Tyrann Mathieu, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The former LSU standout visited the team facility earlier in the offseason.

Since that time talks between two sides have stalled, but those talks are reportedly expected to heat back up. The Saints have a need at safety and did not take on in the draft. Mathieu, who is from New Orleans, is only 29 years old and brings versatility and leadership to the position.

Mathieu played the last three seasons in Kansas City and played in two Super Bowls with the Chiefs. He also played for Arizona and Houston.

Any potential could come back to money. The team is currently projected to be about $20 million under the salary cap.

