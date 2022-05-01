BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Woman killed, man wounded in Bywater double shooting, NOPD says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 34-year-old woman was killed and a 32-year-old man wounded Saturday night (April 30) in a double shooting in the Bywater neighborhood, New Orleans police said.

The victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, are believed to have been shot either inside or near the abandoned Naval Support Activity base at 4400 Dauphine Street and the foot of Poland Avenue. The blighted facility has been City of New Orleans property since 2013.

The shooting was reported at 8:16 p.m., police said. The victims were taken for treatment at a hospital, where the woman died. The condition of the male victim has not been disclosed.

The NOPD has not said whether it has identified a suspect or motive for the double shooting, but said in an initial report that a suspect had fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Christopher Puccio at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
NOPD slow response time after assault
One of two women accused of ‘terrorizing’ New Orleans bar arrested
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest

Latest News

Road closure announced.
I-10 East closed at Williams Blvd. due to accident
Algiers Garden Oaks shooting
One dead, two in questioning after deadly shooting in Algiers
6 shot on Magazine follow up
6 shot on Magazine follow up
Milan 2 alarm fire displaces 16 people
Milan 2 alarm fire displaces 16 people
Bywater murder
Bywater murder