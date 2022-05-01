Woman killed, man wounded in Bywater double shooting, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 34-year-old woman was killed and a 32-year-old man wounded Saturday night (April 30) in a double shooting in the Bywater neighborhood, New Orleans police said.

The victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, are believed to have been shot either inside or near the abandoned Naval Support Activity base at 4400 Dauphine Street and the foot of Poland Avenue. The blighted facility has been City of New Orleans property since 2013.

The shooting was reported at 8:16 p.m., police said. The victims were taken for treatment at a hospital, where the woman died. The condition of the male victim has not been disclosed.

The NOPD has not said whether it has identified a suspect or motive for the double shooting, but said in an initial report that a suspect had fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Christopher Puccio at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

