Zack: Some storm chances return

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At the very least, it’s now May, so it’s not unheard of to be talking about a summer feel this time of year.

The next few days will bring plenty of a summer feel. Highs Sunday will range from the middle to upper 80s, and we do have a better chance at rain in today’s forecast. A weak disturbance working down from the north will likely spark pop-up storms, especially by this afternoon. Rain coverage will be around 40 percent today with that mixture of sun and storms.

The rain chances won’t last into the new work week, but the building heat will. Highs will slowly increase by a degree or two each day, ahead of the area’s first 90-degree days of the year likely appearing Wednesday into Thursday.

By the end of the week, there should be a pattern breakdown, leading to another chance for storms and maybe some slightly drier air for next weekend. We will see.

