2 people shot and killed in separate shootings in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two separate shootings in New Orleans leaves two people dead Sunday afternoon and late evening.

One shooting happened in New Orleans East in the 600 block of Wales St.

According to reports, officers responded to the call and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no further information regarding this incident.

The around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to another shooting in Algiers in the 3600 block of General MacArthur. Officers discovered a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information on either shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers.

