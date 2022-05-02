BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: May starts out on a warm and muggy note

Bruce: Heat and humidity make a comeback
By Bruce Katz
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -As we start the first full week on May, the feel of summer arrives as temps will soar by mid-week to the 90° mark. With lots of humidity it will feel more like the low to mid 90s.

Today will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. most will stay dry. today will nit the 86-88° mark.

Highs will climb slowly each afternoon, until our first 90-degree day likely arrives in the middle of the week. This hot-and-humid regime is in response to the storm track staying far north, leaving us front-less for the next week.

We might get a front near the area by Friday to bring us a better rain chance. But even then, it won’t do much to the temperatures. Highs into next weekend look to be flirting with 90 degrees with humidity.

