Former LSU and current Tide CB Eli Ricks arrested over weekend

LSU was in full pads for indoor and outdoor practice on Tuesday, September 1.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU Tiger and current Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Eli Ricks was arrested over the weekend in Mississippi due to speeding, insurance, and possession of marijuana according to On3Sports and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

Ricks was a former All-American at LSU and transferred to Alabama following his sophomore season in Baton Rouge. In 14 games at LSU he totaled 31 tackles, 20 solo, a tackle for loss, 11 passes defended and five interceptions, two returned for a touchdown.

His sophomore season was cut short due to a shoulder injury. According to 247Sports Ricks was a five-star corner coming out of IMG Academy in Florida.

