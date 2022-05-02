Man found fatally shot inside of vehicle in Abita Springs subdivision

ABITA SPRINGS, La. (WVUE) - The body of a man who had been fatally shot was found inside of a vehicle parked in the Abita Nursery subdivision Monday (May 2) afternoon, according to information from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Pansy and Progress Streets after receiving reports of gunfire in the area around 2:45 p.m.

On the scene, a male with gunshot wounds was been found dead inside a vehicle on Pansy Street, deputies say.

The body has been turned over to the parish coroner’s office for positive identification.

Officials say there is no additional information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling 985-898-2338

