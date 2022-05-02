New sheriff promises prison reforms; political analyst discusses challenges

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Susan Hutson took the reins of the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office and the sprawling jail complex on Monday during an early evening inauguration ceremony and now she will begin putting her mark on the prison. But a political analyst says Hutson is not the sole decider on some of the reforms she promised.

In a December 2021 runoff, Hutson, a former New Orleans independent police monitor toppled longtime Sheriff Marlin Gusman. She garnered 53% of the vote compared to Gusman’s 47%.

Mike Sherman is FOX 8′s political analyst.

“Susan Hutson pulled off the unimaginable, beating an incumbent sheriff on a criminal justice reform movement platform, now the challenge begins when she’s trying to implement many of those ideas from the campaign trail,” said Sherman.

With Hutson, the city gets its first female sheriff. As a former prosecutor and defense attorney she says she is up to the challenge of overseeing the troubled jail.

Hutson strongly opposes plans to add a medical and mental health facility to the modernized jail and instead thinks the current complex could be retrofitted to accomplish it.

Days before the runoff election FOX 8 asked Hutson how she hoped to stop Phase 3 of the jail from being built given a federal judge has ordered that it be done. The jail remains under a federal consent decree.

“Well, What I want the judge to know is that we will have all structures in place to comply with this consent decree within 12 months and the most important part of the sheriff not being able to comply with the mental health part of the consent decree is bodies,” said Hutson.

Sherman says Hutson does not have the power to do some of what she campaigned on.

“Some of the ideas that Susan Hutson stood behind on the campaign trail are going to be very difficult to implement because she doesn’t have the authority as sheriff to do those things unilaterally. That’s going to be her biggest challenge early in the administration,” he said.

He was asked what some of Hutson’s top priorities should be.

“I think the first challenge for the sheriff is going to be putting together a great leadership team and then the basics of what it takes to run a jail from day to day with a large and ever-changing inmate population. I think the more bold, criminal justice reform ideas are going to take time and that’s not weeks or months, it’s years,” said Hutson.

Hutson’s campaign platform calls for more training of prison guards and she wants sheriff’s deputies to help the New Orleans Police Department.

“It’s about training getting them ready and getting him out on the street and we will do that as soon as we can,” Hutson said on the night she was elected.

Reform-minded aside, she takes over as sheriff as violent crime has residents outraged.

Sherman was asked if Hutson could face pushback from the community if she attempts to make reforms that appear to be lenient on criminals.

“The reform movement nationally is at a pivotal time,” said Sherman.

He said around the country some officials are backing away from “bold promises” to reduce incarceration and not trying juveniles as adults.

“So, it will be interesting to see can Susan Hutson continue to implement these reform policies as many constituents, even her supporters are worried about the crime wave we’re in,” said Sherman.

