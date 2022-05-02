No. 22 LSU gets huge series win on walk-off HR against No. 14 Georgia

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 22 LSU (29-14, 12-9 SEC) picked up a huge series win over the weekend as they took down No. 14 Georgia (30-14, 12-9 SEC) on a walk-off home run by second baseman Cade Doughty in the bottom of the ninth inning. Doughty’s walk-off home run was his second walk-off hit of the season and the Tigers’ third of the season.

The Tigers were led offensively by sophomore phenom Dylan Crews who was 2-for-5 at the plate with both hits being solo home runs, the first giving LSU their first lead of the game in the bottom of the first and the second in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 2-2.

The Bulldogs broke the 2-2 tie in the top of the eighth inning on an RBI sac-fly to left field to give them a 3-2 lead. LSU entered the bottom of the ninth inning down one run and no outs and then Doughty hit a no-doubter to left field to give the Tigers the win.

The Tigers return to action on Tuesday, May 3 against Nicholls State at 6:30 p.m. from Alex Box Stadium.

