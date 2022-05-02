BBB Accredited Business
Tyrann Mathieu signs 3-year, $33 million contract with Saints, ESPN reports

Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will finalize the signing of free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu “in the coming days,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning (May 2).

“The Saints are making a key post-draft addition,” Rapoport tweeted, “as they’re expected to sign All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu, sources say. A long-awaited signing that should be finalized in the coming days, the Honey Badger lands in a perfect spot.”

Mathieu, the former LSU and St. Augustine High star, would be coming home after leaving the Kansas City Chiefs.

Adam Schefter reports the two sides reached an agreement on a three-year, $33 million contract with $18 million guaranteed.

Mathieu became one of the top defensive backs in the country at LSU from 2010-2011. The former Tiger was named the 2011 Chuck Bednarik Award winner, presented annually to the top defensive player in college football. He was named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year and was a consensus All-American in 2011.

Mathieu was a third-round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2013. He won a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs. In his nine NFL seasons, Mathieu has started 120 games, totaling 610 total tackles, with 524 solo tackles, 10 sacks, 41 tackles for loss, and 26 interceptions.

