Zack: Plenty of summer-like weather this first week of May

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Here we are, in the first week of May and the summer-like feel looks to be settling in a bit early this year.

To start your week off on this Monday, we will be fighting some clouds from time to time. This will actually keep our highs down a bit. In fact, today’s 86-degree afternoon high might be the coolest of the week. It won’t feel cool with the humidity, though. It’s about to be plenty hot by May standards over the coming days.

Highs will climb slowly each afternoon, until our first 90-degree day likely arrives in the middle of the week. This hot-and-humid regime is in response to the storm track staying far north, leaving us front-less for the next week.

We might get a front near the area by Friday to bring us a better rain chance. But even then, it won’t do much to the temperatures. Highs into next weekend look to be flirting with 90 degrees with humidity.

