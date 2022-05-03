Shooting sends 5 to hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to emergency officials, five people were shot on North 39th Street in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, May 3.

The shooting happened not far from Fairfields Avenue.

According to officials, all of the victims have been taken to the hospital and are stable at this time.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.

Witnesses said a house and a car had bullet holes in them.

This is a developing story. More details will be given when they become available.

