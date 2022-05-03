Breaking the Cycle: New Orleans’ children in a fight for their lives to graduate high school, lead a successful life

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Every day, children across New Orleans get out of bed, pack their backpacks and head off to school, not knowing whether it will be the day that one of their classmates, friends or family members is impacted by gun violence in the city.

Gun violence is felt in a cycle with devastating effects on students, educators, parents, brothers, sisters and friends.

“I have lost one of my friends ninth grade year, and one 11th grade year,” said Robert Johnson, a 17-year-old senior at Eleanor McMain High School. “You see them the whole school week and you might see them on social media, you might get on the phone with them. But then next thing you know, you hear from somebody else and they just got shot or they died.”

FOX 8 sat down with six high school juniors and seniors from the three Inspire NOLA high schools: Edna Karr, McMain and McDonogh 35.

Each of these students is on track to graduate high school, and each wants to attend college. Each has also had peers, friends and/or relatives impacted by gun violence in the city.

“My cousin was a victim of gun violence,” said Jazz Carriere, a 16-year-old junior from McDonogh 35.

“My first year at McMain, there was this kid who sat directly next to me and he died from gun violence,” said Ericshay Silas, an 18-year-old senior at McMain. “It kind of makes me like, lose hope. Because you know, there’s gun violence, but people don’t really do anything about it. Like until something happens and it’s on the news for like a day.”

These are the children of New Orleans unfiltered: they’re fighters, but they shouldn’t have to fight so hard simply to graduate high school.

“Children in the city of New Orleans, a lot of them are very numb,” said 18-year-old Mya Butler, a senior at Edna Karr. “We’re too young to be numb to the fact of losing someone. We’re too young to not believe that someone can love us.”

Butler plans to attend Loyola University, majoring in psychology. She hopes to one day be able to lay down roots in her city, but many of her peers want out.

“As far as my future, there’s really nothing here that’s for me after this,” said Michael Francis, a 17-year-old senior at Edna Karr. “A lot of people say, after high school I’m leaving, I might never come back.”

Francis runs track, plans to go to Louisiana State University and major in psychology.

He said the impacts of gun violence are prolific: they’re felt in class, in the hallways, at lunch, on sports teams and after school. The effects of losing a student are deep rooted, and leave scars of trauma on entire school communities.

“It kind of takes the students mind off the class. So taking the student mind off the class, it affects their learning,” said Liyah Matthews, 17, a junior from McDonogh 35.

Edna Karr recently experienced its share of tragedy when 18-year-old Keyron Ross, a student athlete, was shot dead in Algiers. His teammate, Tyrese Carter, 19, is suspected of killing him.

“The day after, the whole school was quiet, like, you could hear a pin drop,” Francis said. “Everybody was just so down and so sad, because it was very unexpected, and nobody would have thought that it would be him.”

Ross was the second Edna Karr student who died of gun violence in the past year. In 2021, senior Caleb Johnson was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Algiers. Johnson was also on the football team.

“There’s not a moment, or a day, or a month or hour that I don’t think about how we need to get better because we lost students,” said Inspire NOLA CEO Jamar McKneely. “I would say in my last 20 years, I probably went to either 50 or 60 funerals of our students. Which is a very unfortunate number. I try not to focus on that, because if I think about the graduations, that number is in the 1000s.”

McKneely said Inspire NOLA’s current graduate rate is over 99 percent, a successful accomplishment for this educator whose worked in the New Orleans community for more than 20 years.

But McKneely said the weight of student deaths are still felt across the school system.

“It expands throughout our whole class,” he said. “It’s a lot of social emotional trauma that I think our students actually experience when they lose a classmate. Not only is it trauma on the student, it’s trauma on the parent is trauma on the teacher. It’s trauma on the whole academic leadership team, that now everybody is experiencing that loss. Everybody is questioning: New Orleans community, what could we do better?”

And for these students, McKneely said just graduating high school is a major accomplishment, a showing of the hard work they’ve put in to get to this level.

“You would think that just graduated from high school is just a normal thing that is supposed to happen. But too often where our youth are experiencing in our community is not just a normal thing that happens is commitment. It’s hard work,” McKneely said.

“When you see our youth put that cap and robe on and we actually hand them a diploma, it’s a significant moment. It’s not only a significant moment for that student, but for that whole family.”

Each of these students has broken the cycle, but across New Orleans, many have not. These are the students of Katrina, Ida, and COVID, three major disruptors, on top of the many other challenges associated with growing up in New Orleans.

“We’re too young to not believe that someone can love us,” Butler said. “That is where the youth of New Orleans is. A lot of them do not believe the word or the phrase, I love you. They do not believe in the word love.”

“There’s a lot more to us than you may see,” Silas said. “I know we don’t open up as easy to people, but like, just give us a chance. We can show you. Especially here in New Orleans, we’re smart.”

