Bruce: Hotter temps here to stay-rain chances ramp up Friday

Bruce: A warm to hot day with humidity on the rise(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hotter temps and humidity have arrived and will stick around for a while. rain chances remain low for now through Thursday. Friday into midday Saturday rain chances will be on the rise for the final weekend of Jazz fest. not a washout but plan for passing rain and a storm or 2.

We will really feel that humidity today. Highs today will climb a few more degrees, with most locations topping out in the upper 80s.

Our first 90-degree day of 2022 is forecast for Wednesday, and we likely will hit it again Thursday. Lots of sun and a southerly breeze will be the main weather story through the middle of the week. There is always a small chance of a pop-up shower or downpour with all the heat and humidity around, but rain coverage looks to be less than 10 percent.

Better storm chances arrive Friday, with some of that activity lingering into the weekend. This is with a weak cool front which doesn’t look to do much to our weather, other than bring us a storm chance. The details on exact timing and how these storms organize will be ironed out with time. For now, just note there will be some storm activity for any outdoor plans Friday and again Saturday.

Come Mother’s Day Sunday, more 90-degree heat could be on the way.

