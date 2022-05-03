BBB Accredited Business
Ella Goodie missing persons case now being investigated as homicide

Ella Goodie’s disappearance is now being investigated as a homicide, Louisiana State Police...
Ella Goodie’s disappearance is now being investigated as a homicide, Louisiana State Police officials said.
By Johnathan Manning and Jade Moreau
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ella Goodie’s disappearance is now being investigated as a homicide, Louisiana State Police officials said.

Goodie, 33, of Scott, was last seen on March 9, 2022.

After nearly two months, her family is pleading for answers.

“We all hurt,” Denasha Johnson, Goodie’s cousin said. “Ella was a good person, so good to everybody.”

“We just need answers, we need to know what is going on, what happened, everything,” Johnson said.

“Based on investigative techniques and witness statements, detectives and investigators have transitioned from a missing person’s case to a homicide investigation,” State Trooper Derek Senegal said in a statement. “The State Police will continue to work with the Scott Police Department, the St. Joseph Police Department, and other agencies.”

Senegal asked anyone with information about Goodie to call Louisiana State Police at 318-484-2194.

Last month, authorities searched an area near U.S. 165 and I-10 for clues to Goodie’s disappearance. Senegal said the last known coordinates from a cell phone led them to the area. Authorities confirm they did not find anything during that search.

Goodie was last seen driving back and forth to Texas on I-10 on March 9. Her 2012 Audi Q5 was spotted the next day north of Dallas.

After authorities said Brandon Jermaine Francisco was believed to be the last person to have seen Goodie, he was arrested in St. Joseph, Missouri, on March 25, on an unrelated warrant out of Rapides Parish.

Goodie’s vehicle was also found in St. Joseph, Missouri, authorities announced on April 1.

Francisco has been extradited back to Louisiana.

Police have not announced charges against him in the Ella Goodie case.

His charges in the Rapides Parish case, which stem from a Cheneyville shooting in December 2018, include attempted second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and obstruction of justice.

“To not compromise the integrity of the case, we need to keep everything confidential,” Trooper Senegal said.

State police remain tight-lipped about the details, but they said the case is very much active.

“There are a lot of different things they are trying to deal with and trying to speak to witnesses, and like I said, there were different things coming out,” Trooper Senegal said. “It is on-going, and it is still active.”

As for Goodie’s family, they are praying for some kind of closure.

“I just love her,” Johnson said. “I miss her.”

