High-speed crash in Desire area leaves one dead, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A high-speed crash early Tuesday morning (May 3) in the Desire area left an occupant of one car dead and two of his companions fleeing the scene, New Orleans police said.

The hit-and-run crash occurred just before 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Alvar and Chickasaw streets, police said. The victim pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from one of the cars was a male, but the NOPD did not disclose his age or identity.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2014 Nissan Altima had a green light and was making a legal right turn from Chickasaw onto Alvar Street. But as the driver turned, a 2016 Honda Accord occupied by three people sped southbound on Alvar, ran the red light and struck the Altima.

One occupant of the Accord was ejected onto the roadway and died at the scene, while the other two occupants fled the scene. Police have not said whether the Accord had been reported stolen.

The driver of the Altima was not injured, police said.

Anyone with information on the fatal crash is asked to contact NOPD traffic fatalities detective Danny Ellis at (504) 658-6201 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

