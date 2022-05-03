New Orleans’ juvenile jail head resigns amid investigations

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The head of New Orleans’ juvenile jail has resigned amid investigations by the city.

The city made a brief announcement Monday that Kyshun Webster had resigned Friday from the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center. He had been on leave since March 18.

The city’s statement said the jail’s superintendent, Dichelle Williams, was named the center’s interim director.

Webster took over a jail that has been racked for years by scandal, violence, and high turnover, but was often absent.

The city said it could not provide written logs and electronic key card data that would indicate his presence.

City Council President Helena Moreno and the council tried for weeks to get Webster to answer questions about the center and its staffing crisis but eventually were told he was on leave with no return date.

The New Orleans Office of Inspector General is also investigating.

