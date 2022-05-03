BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Psychic helps find friend’s missing son in Michigan woods

By Matt Price and Gray News staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:02 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - A Michigan woman says she used her psychic abilities to help search and rescue crews find her friend’s adult son after he went missing in the woods.

Austin Larson went missing last Wednesday in a wooded area while working on his truck at his grandparents’ barn in Skandia, Michigan. When his phone died and he did not return, his mother, Jessica Larson, got nervous.

Jessica Larson said that because of the cold night, she worried her son would succumb to the elements. She also told WLUC about a similar incident in 2018 when her brother went missing.

“It was almost deja vu,” Jessica Larson said. “It brought back the adrenaline rush.”

For nearly 24 hours, search and rescue teams looked for Austin Larson, using K-9s and other law enforcement resources.

Kat Girard, a KI Sawyer resident, has known Jessica Larson since high school. When she saw her son was missing, she decided she wanted to help.

“I saw her post on Facebook,” Girard said. “As soon as I saw it, I sent her a message. I said, ‘Let me know the address. I need a map.’”

Girard has a more unique way of helping than others. She calls herself a natural-born psychic medium and says she has used her abilities to find missing people in the past.

“I’m a part of psychic groups, and they post different missing people,” Girard said. “I’ve helped find other people before.”

To find Austin Larson, Girard said her spirit guides helped use a map of the wooded area to hone in on a spot. She then drew a blue circle on her phone and sent it to Jessica Larson, telling her that was where she believed her son would be.

At around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Austin Larson was found in the same location she had identified in a different area of the woods than where search and rescue teams were looking.

“I’m just glad that [Jessica] listened to what I had to say, and I’m happy [Austin]’s in the hospital and getting better,” Girard said.

Jessica Larson is grateful for Girard.

“My family and I want to thank you, and we’re extremely grateful for your gift,” she said. “It’s godsent. This is a miracle.”

Jessica Larson said her son was in stable condition after the incident and was expected to remain in the hospital over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
NOPD slow response time after assault
One of two women accused of ‘terrorizing’ New Orleans bar arrested
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert

Latest News

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden calls draft Supreme Court abortion decision 'radical'
Interstate highways with the most fatalities
More than 100 people — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left...
Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant
A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington. A...
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Supreme Court abortion draft opinion, warns other rights threatened
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the leak puts inappropriate pressure on the high...
McConnell decries leak of Supreme Court draft abortion opinion