Storms by Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The first 90 degree day is possible on Thursday. Otherwise it will have to wait until the weekend or early next week. In the meantime, a cold front will move into Louisiana late Thursday and into Friday. There will be a chance for storms on Friday as the front stalls near Southeast Louisiana.

A few spotty storms may linger on Saturday but the front will wash out and be replaced with downright hot weather. Temperatures this weekend are likely to hit 90 or hotter. Some areas could be as hot as the middle 90s bringing record heat for early May.

It stays hot for the early part of next week with no rain.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.