WATCH: Bystanders scramble for cover during mass shooting on Magazine Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New video shows people scrambling for cover during a mass shooting at Balcony Bar late Friday (April 29).

One video from across Magazine Street shows people sitting outside Balcony Bar when bullets start flying. They are seen running away, looking for cover.

A second video from Harmony Street shows a person ducking behind a blue car for cover, running away once the coast seems clear.

Two men were wounded and four women were struck in their legs and lower bodies during the shooting.

The gunfire appears to have targeted a reputed New Orleans gang member who recently was released after a murder case against him fell apart, law enforcement sources told Fox 8.

