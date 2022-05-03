BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Summer feel the rest of the week

Highs will try to touch 90 the next several days
By Zack Fradella
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Summer has arrived and it’s here to stay awhile as this hot, humid weather looks to continue for the foreseeable future.

We will really feel that humidity Tuesday. Morning lows are barely dipping into the low 70s, making for a very sticky start with a toasty afternoon on the way. Highs today will climb a few more degrees, with most locations topping out in the upper 80s.

Our first 90-degree day of 2022 is forecast for Wednesday, and we likely will hit it again Thursday. Lots of sun and a southerly breeze will be the main weather story through the middle of the week. There is always a small chance of a pop-up shower or downpour with all the heat and humidity around, but rain coverage looks to be less than 10 percent.

Better storm chances arrive Friday, with some of that activity lingering into the weekend. This is with a weak cool front which doesn’t look to do much to our weather, other than bring us a storm chance. The details on exact timing and how these storms organize will be ironed out with time. For now, just note there will be some storm activity for any outdoor plans Friday and again Saturday.

Come Mother’s Day Sunday, more 90-degree heat could be on the way.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

