Bruce: Dry for now as storms return Friday morning; Temps will soar this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are dry for now but temps will be on the warmer side as we head into late week. Over the weekend we will likely break record highs in the lower 90s.

Slowly but surely, each afternoon this week is getting warmer. Highs on Wednesday will climb to about 88 or 89. Just like the past few days, we can expect a few pop-up showers or a storm around the area, but the coverage is around 10 percent or less.

The bigger storm chance comes overnight Thursday into Friday morning. That’s when a line of strong, possibly severe weather enters our region. As of now, this storm activity won’t linger much into Friday, so it will be in and out before the lunch hour. That’s good news for anyone planning to hit Jazz Fest Friday afternoon, as things are looking much better for the second half of the day.

Timing is everything including the weather. Severe threat arrives for the northern part of LA tomorrow pm. Then, a slight risk for the FOX 8 viewing area 7am through noon Friday. Friday afternoon rain chances drop but still a few showers are possible. A hot weekend is ahead. pic.twitter.com/jPHHRuruKR — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) May 4, 2022

Once we get through Friday’s storms, a weekend heat wave rolls in. Saturday might be near 92 and 94 is possible for Mother’s Day Sunday. These temps, if achieved, would break the record highs for those dates. I don’t see a sign of a cooling front even in the long-range forecast next week.

