BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Frenchmen Street nightclub d.b.a. cancels some shows, citing staff COVID-19 infection

Frenchmen Street nightclub d.b.a. announced the cancelation of this week's scheduled shows...
Frenchmen Street nightclub d.b.a. announced the cancelation of this week's scheduled shows after a staff member's COVID-19 infection, according to a social media post.(WVUE)
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Frenchmen Street nightclub d.b.a. has canceled some scheduled live music performances for the remainder of this week because of COVID-19 concerns among its staff, the venue’s owner said Wednesday (May 4) in a social media post.

Club owner Tom Thayer wrote in a Facebook post that he was disappointed to be pulling the plug on bands and music fans during the busy week between Jazz Fest weekends. But Thayer cited “a positive Covid test among an already depleted staff” as the reason for the decision.

“The past 2+ years have presented never-ending challenges, including the closure of d.b.a. for a year-plus and subsequent closures as variants have arisen,” Thayer wrote. The safety of our staff, bands and patrons has always been our #1 priority throughout and we will continue to be transparent as we navigate these very challenging times.

“Sorry for any inconvenience and we share in your disappointment. Any pre-purchased tickets will be refunded.”

The first shows affected were Wednesday’s scheduled performances by the bands Tin Men and The Iguanas.

Thayer also said all remaining “early shows” -- those scheduled to start before 9 p.m. this week -- have been scrubbed because of the staffing issues. Later-starting shows remain on the club’s schedule.

“Hopefully, no other shows will need to be canceled,” Thayer wrote.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert
Nairobi Davis, 23, was arrested in October 2021, accused of killing two men and wounding two...
Balcony Bar shooting appears to have targeted reputed gang member, sources say

Latest News

FILE - In this May 16, 2019 file photo, Karamo Brown, from left, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni...
Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye’ is coming to New Orleans for Season 7
Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter Irvin Mayfield, 44, is expected to be released in April 2023 from...
Irvin Mayfield still in federal prison as Jazz Fest returns from two-year hiatus
Master P, shown in this file photo with the Southern University marching band at the 2017...
Master P’s No Limit Reunion Tour show postponed to April 30 after Pelicans playoff game conflict
Easter parade business impacts
‘The energy is hopeful’: French Quarter businesses gear up for busy Easter weekend