Frenchmen Street nightclub d.b.a. cancels some shows, citing staff COVID-19 infection

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Frenchmen Street nightclub d.b.a. has canceled some scheduled live music performances for the remainder of this week because of COVID-19 concerns among its staff, the venue’s owner said Wednesday (May 4) in a social media post.

Club owner Tom Thayer wrote in a Facebook post that he was disappointed to be pulling the plug on bands and music fans during the busy week between Jazz Fest weekends. But Thayer cited “a positive Covid test among an already depleted staff” as the reason for the decision.

“The past 2+ years have presented never-ending challenges, including the closure of d.b.a. for a year-plus and subsequent closures as variants have arisen,” Thayer wrote. The safety of our staff, bands and patrons has always been our #1 priority throughout and we will continue to be transparent as we navigate these very challenging times.

“Sorry for any inconvenience and we share in your disappointment. Any pre-purchased tickets will be refunded.”

The first shows affected were Wednesday’s scheduled performances by the bands Tin Men and The Iguanas.

Thayer also said all remaining “early shows” -- those scheduled to start before 9 p.m. this week -- have been scrubbed because of the staffing issues. Later-starting shows remain on the club’s schedule.

“Hopefully, no other shows will need to be canceled,” Thayer wrote.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.