Frickey’s accused killers plead not guilty in dragging death

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It was an emotional Wednesday morning for friends and family of Linda Frickey, 73, who was dragged to death in Mid City nearly two months ago.

For the first time, Frickey’s loved ones laid eyes on the four juveniles accused of murder in their initial court appearance.

All four issued a plea of not guilty to second-degree murder charges.

Last week, the Orleans Parish District Attorney announced the accused killers would be tried as adults because the sentencing limits in the juvenile system were not enough for a crime of this magnitude.

“Four or five years is just not enough,” D.A. Jason Williams said. “The juvenile sentencing limits would be inadequate to ensure that these young people are appropriately held accountable for taking a life.”

“Definitely glad to be in criminal court. Glad we are going into an adult court because this is too heinous,” Frickey’s sister, Jinny Lynn-Griffin said outside of the courthouse.

Frickey’s family and friends sat just a few feet away from John Honore, Briniyah Baker, Lenyra Theophile, and Mar’qel Curtis.

The teens are accused of carjacking Frickey on Bienville Street in broad daylight on March 21, dragging her several blocks while she was tangled in her seatbelt to the point where her arm was severed from her body.

“This was one of the most violent carjackings we’ve ever seen; these young people dragged Mrs. Frickey, severing her arm as they all fled the scene in her car. Today’s grand jury decision to indict these young people for Second Degree Murder is fair and ensures they are appropriately held accountable,” Williams said in a statement.

Much of the gruesome killing was caught on camera.

“The issue is going to be what was in these kids’ minds?” legal analyst Joe Raspanti says. “The only place where there’s going to be wiggle room is ‘oh we didn’t intend to kill her’ and maybe they’ll land on a manslaughter or possible negligent homicide as verdicts that the jury can pick.”

Bond for each of the accused will remain at $1 million while they await trial.

“I am mad now,” Griffin said. “I was mad when I saw them. They killed my sister and they say not guilty.”

If convicted, all four will face mandatory life sentences in prison with the possibility for parole after 25 years.

