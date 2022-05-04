BBB Accredited Business
Heart of Louisiana: Chicot Hiking

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(WVUE) - Surround yourself with the natural beauty of Lake Chicot and see native flowers and plants in the state arboretum at this central Louisiana State Park. Chicot features a long wooded hiking trail and canoe trails through the tree-filled lake.

To read more, visit Heart of Louisiana here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

