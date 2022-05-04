Heart of Louisiana: Chicot Hiking
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(WVUE) - Surround yourself with the natural beauty of Lake Chicot and see native flowers and plants in the state arboretum at this central Louisiana State Park. Chicot features a long wooded hiking trail and canoe trails through the tree-filled lake.
