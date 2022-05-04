Investigation into NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau requested

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Police Association of New Orleans (PANO) has called for immediate and dramatic changes in the NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau (PIB).

PANO sent a letter to the New Orleans City Council, asking that it investigate the PIB.

The NOPD is already dealing with a manpower shortage, and PANO says the department has lost at least 60 officers since the beginning of this year. PANO says the PIB’s overly punitive discipline, as well as overreach by the bureau, are among the top reasons that officers cite for leaving the NOPD.

PANO claims without changes, the manpower and morale of the NOPD will plummet. PANO has asked the council to investigate and enact any reforms deemed necessary.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.