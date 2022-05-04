‘It struck me to my heart,’ Protests begin following SCOTUS draft opinion as legislators prepare for implications

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Armed with signs and a megaphone, hundreds of pro-choice supporters stopped traffic gathering on the steps of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

This happened less than 24 hours after a leak of the draft decision from the Supreme Court that would roll back Roe v. Wade.

“When I heard about the release of the Supreme Court draft decision it struck me to my heart,” said Hannah Banghart.

“It makes you wonder what’s going to be next,” said Adrianna Lopez.

The draft, if made into law would immediately make abortions illegal in Louisiana. For some generations, this is the second time in their life to see this emotionally charged debate on a national scale.

“We weren’t afraid to get arrested we knew this was the thing we need to stand up for this is a very fundamental right for all women,” said Gavrielle Gemma.

“I think its encouraging for those in Louisiana fighting for the lives of the unborn for a long time,” said Senator Sharon Hewitt.

A champion for pro-life efforts in the state, Louisiana senator Sharon Hewitt says the draft decision is something they’ve been hoping for but knows there’s only more work to do.

“The legislature right now has about a million dollars in our budget in the department of children and family services, for programming to help again, pregnant moms… my hope that the legislature in light of the idea that Roe v. Wade might be overturned that we consider more money for programs like that, because we want to protect the unborn. But we also want to care for the children as they are born and make sure that they all find loving homes,” said Hewitt.

Over in the house and on the other side of the aisle, Representative Mandie Landry says women will still seek abortions.

“All women of reproductive age need to be aware that their birth control has to be, you know, under control… something that you took for granted is going to is going to go away more than likely sooner rather than later and that he needs to be prepared for it,” said Landry.

She says if upheld, constituents should expect to see more lawsuits and more bills.

“This is not going to be just about abortion. It’s going to be about birth and false. It’s going to be about gay rights. It’s going to be about interracial marriage… and I think if anyone thinks that this is just about abortion, they are missing the forest for the trees. I think they’re coming for a lot of people,” said Landry.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.