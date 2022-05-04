BBB Accredited Business
Man shot on Decatur Street in French Quarter, NOPD says

A man was shot early Wednesday morning (May 4) at Decatur and Governor Nicholls streets in the...
A man was shot early Wednesday morning (May 4) at Decatur and Governor Nicholls streets in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 51-year-old man was shot early Wednesday morning (May 4) on Decatur Street in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD offered few details of the shooting, except to say it was reported at 5:32 a.m. and the victim was shot near the intersection of Decatur and Governor Nicholls streets.

The wounded man was taken for hospital treatment in a private vehicle, but police provided no information on his injury or condition. The NOPD also did not say whether it had developed a suspect or motive for the shooting.

