BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Saints to play Minnesota Vikings in London on Oct. 2

By Ken Daley
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will play the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 2 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, the NFL announced Wednesday (May 4).

The international regular-season game -- which will kick off at 8:30 a.m. Central Time -- will be the Saints’ third in the British capital. New Orleans won its two previous London games played at Wembley Stadium, defeating the then-San Diego Chargers in October 2008 and shutting out the Miami Dolphins in October 2017.

The NFL announced on Feb. 28 that the Saints would be returning to London this year for a regular-season contest. But the date of the game and the identity of their opponent was withheld until a Wednesday morning announcement on the NFL Network’s morning show “Good Morning Football.”

The Saints said fans interested in attending the game can find more information on the team’s website, its social media platforms or by registering at www.nfl.com/internationalgames.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert
Nairobi Davis, 23, was arrested in October 2021, accused of killing two men and wounding two...
Balcony Bar shooting appears to have targeted reputed gang member, sources say

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football...
‘Honey, he’s home,’ Saints tweet, making Tyrann Mathieu signing official
Saints to play Minnesota Vikings in London on Oct. 2
Saints to play Minnesota Vikings in London on Oct. 2
Dixon played his prep ball at Karr.
NOLA native Dai’Jean Dixon fired up to sign with the Saints
The Saints added a fan favorite with Tyrann Mathieu. (AP Photo/David Becker)
After Further Review: Five takes on Tyrann Mathieu signing with the Saints