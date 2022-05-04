BBB Accredited Business
‘Toddlers and Tiaras’ star Kailia Posey died by suicide at 16, according to family statement

Kaila Posey
Kaila Posey(CBS News)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WVUE) - “Toddlers and Tiaras” star, Kailia Posey, tragically took her own life at the age of 16, her family released in a statement.

Posey’s family released to TMZ, “Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life.”

Her family recalled that the TV personality was a high achiever and are devasted by her passing, “She won countless crowns & trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life ... Her highly acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already led to professional touring job offers, and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall.”

The tragic news was first shared on a Facebook post from her mom saying, “I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.”

I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.

Posted by Marcy Posey Gatterman on Monday, May 2, 2022

Kailia starred in TLC’s “Toddlers and Tiaras” show that ran from 2009 to 2013. It covered the lives of families as they prepared their children for beauty pageants.

Posey became a popular online GIF of her on the show. She was known as the grinning girl; her image is still used today on many online platforms.

The family set up a fund in her name to help students in crisis at the Whatcom Community Foundation.

If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK.

