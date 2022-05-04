BBB Accredited Business
VIDEO: Hundreds of homes demolished after destructive tornado sweeps through city

The City of Andover shared a video that captured a destructive tornado moving through the area on April 29. (Source: KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A destructive tornado was caught on camera last week in Kansas.

The City of Andover shared the tornado video from April 29 as the cyclone formed in southern Sedgwick County and then moved into the city.

KWCH reports the twister destroyed hundreds of homes in Sedgwick County and the City of Andover. Officials said less than ten people were injured, but one woman remained hospitalized with a back injury.

Luckily, officials reported no immediate deaths in the area.

