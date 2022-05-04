Zack: The heat is on Wednesday, storms expected early Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat is on over the next several days, and there is a possibility we could set record highs heading into the weekend.

Slowly but surely, each afternoon this week is getting warmer. Highs on Wednesday will climb to about 88 or 89. Just like the past few days, we can expect a few pop-up showers or a storm around the area, but the coverage is around 10 percent or less.

The bigger storm chance comes overnight Thursday into Friday morning. That’s when a line of strong, possibly severe weather enters our region. As of now, this storm activity won’t linger much into Friday, so it will be in and out before the lunch hour. That’s good news for anyone planning to hit Jazz Fest Friday afternoon, as things are looking much better for the second half of the day.

Once we get through Friday’s storms, a weekend heat wave rolls in. Saturday might be near 92 and 94 is possible for Mother’s Day Sunday. These temps, if achieved, would break the record highs for those dates. I don’t see a sign of a cooling front even in the long-range forecast next week.

