Students at Emory University told to shelter in place

FILE - Druid Hills High School is shown in this undated photo, in suburban Atlanta. Officials...
FILE - Druid Hills High School is shown in this undated photo, in suburban Atlanta. Officials at Emory University are urgently telling students and staff to shelter in place. The university said in an email, Thursday, May 5, 2022, that police are on scene at the nearby Druid Hills High School and that there may be an armed person on Emory's Atlanta campus.(Curtis Compton | Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Officials at Emory University are urgently telling students and staff to shelter in place amid reports of a possible armed suspect.

The university said in an email Monday that police are on scene at the nearby Druid Hills High School and that there may be an armed subject on Emory’s campus in Atlanta.

Earlier, Emory University said police were responding to an active shooter on campus. That message, initially posted on Twitter, was taken down. The school then said in a tweet that there was no active shooter.

The incident comes just ahead of graduation weekend at the private university, which consistently ranks among the top schools of higher education in the Southeast. The main commencement ceremony, including a speech by entertainment mogul Tyler Perry, is Monday.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

