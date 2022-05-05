Bruce: Dry today for Jazz Fest and Cinco; Stormy skies overnight tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Timing is everything, as dry skies prevail for locals day at Jazz fest and Cinco De Mayo. Tonight storm chances increase into mid morning Friday. I feel most rain will be out by the 11am opening of fair grounds gates.

Timing looks good for dry skies today for Cinco De Mayo & Jazz Fest. It will be hot and humid so stay hydrated. Rain moves in overnight into/mid morning Friday. All rain should be out by 11am for the opening of Jazz fest gates. Then dry skies but HOT into mother's day weekend. pic.twitter.com/I8gxamC48f — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) May 5, 2022

Expect a hot and muggy day ahead with highs hitting the 90° mark . An approaching front will bring in l some showers and a few storms late tonight into Friday morning. Early Friday just as many folks are getting the day going a line of storms will drape across Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. It should push south quickly through the morning and off shore allowing for a much more pleasant afternoon. Hot and dry conditions build in behind it through the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.