Bruce: Dry today for Jazz Fest and Cinco; Stormy skies overnight tonight
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Timing is everything, as dry skies prevail for locals day at Jazz fest and Cinco De Mayo. Tonight storm chances increase into mid morning Friday. I feel most rain will be out by the 11am opening of fair grounds gates.
Expect a hot and muggy day ahead with highs hitting the 90° mark . An approaching front will bring in l some showers and a few storms late tonight into Friday morning. Early Friday just as many folks are getting the day going a line of storms will drape across Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. It should push south quickly through the morning and off shore allowing for a much more pleasant afternoon. Hot and dry conditions build in behind it through the weekend.
