Juvenile suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run that left one man dead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 15-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that left one man dead Tuesday (May 3) at the intersection of Alvar and Chickasaw streets.

The fatal crash happened around 12:23 a.m., the driver of a 2016 Honda Accord was traveling fast southbound on Alvar St. The driver ran a red light and collided with a 2014 Nissan Altima. The driver of the Altima had a green light and was turning legally on Alvar Street from Chickasaw St.

A passenger inside the Honda was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The occupants of the Honda reportedly fled the scene.

After further investigation, police learned that the vehicle was stolen on May 1 (Sunday).

The juvenile was arrested and booked at Juvenile Justice Intervention Center for felony hit-and-run driving with death and possession of stolen property.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis at 504-658-6201 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

