Man dead; woman injured in Treme shooting, NOPD says

By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is dead and a woman remains hospitalized following a shooting incident in the Treme.

When police arrived in the 1900 block of St. Ann Street on Thursday around 6:45 a.m., they say a man was found dead on the scene.

A second shooting victim is currently receiving treatment in a nearby hospital.

No additional information is available at this time.

