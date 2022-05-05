Man dead; woman injured in Treme shooting, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is dead and a woman remains hospitalized following a shooting incident in the Treme.

When police arrived in the 1900 block of St. Ann Street on Thursday around 6:45 a.m., they say a man was found dead on the scene.

A second shooting victim is currently receiving treatment in a nearby hospital.

No additional information is available at this time.

